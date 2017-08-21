Sitharaman promises TIES at Imphal airport

IMPHAL, Aug 20: Stating that Manipur would be the gateway to South East Asia once the Act East Policy is put into practice, Union Commerce and Industry Minister (independent char-ge) Nirmala Sitharaman has promised Rs nine crore for development of Trade Infra-structure for Export Scheme (TIES) at Imphal airport.

She was speaking at New India Manthan-Sankalp Se Siddhi programme held at Sangai Hall, Hotel Imphal here today.

She exuded that infrastructure which would be developed at Imphal airport under TIES would help promote exportation of local produces/products.

The Union Government led by Prime Minister Nar-endra Modi has set a target of bringing a big change across the country within five years.

Even though Congress party was in power in Mani-pur for 15 years, the State made little progress. The State Government and the Central Government have been working to develop the State speedily with due emphasis on transport infrastructure, Sitharaman said.

BJP does not segregate people based on religion, culture or race, and the BJP-led NDA Government has instituted a number of welfare schemes for all sections of people.

People have already started enjoying benefits of these schemes directly through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), more than 27 crore bank accounts have been opened. Altogether 20 million LPG connections have been provided to rural women under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Moreover, the Government has been imparting skill development training to unemployed youth across the country.

The country has seen substantial changes in different fields since BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre three years back.

Special Investigation Teams have been constituted to probe unlawful hoarding of money and wealth, she added.

Chief Minister N Biren called upon all concerned officials to ensure that benefits of different welfare schemes and development projects reach the beneficiaries directly.

He went on to announce that the State Government would take up Manipur-specific development progra- mmes in consultation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers.

Commerce and Industry Minister Th Biswajit pled-ged that the State Govern- ment would spare no efforts to ensure that benefits of all welfare schemes reach beneficiaries to the maximum level.

Lok Sabha MP Prahlad Singh Patel and BJP Manipur Pradesh vice-president T Premananda were also present at the function.