Six approved Bills tabled

IMPHAL, Dec 20: Six Bills which have been given consent by the State Governor were tabled today in the State Assembly. The Bills include ‘The Manipur Private School (Registration and Regulation) Bill 2017’, ‘The Manipur Coaching Institute (Control and Regulation) Bill 2017’ and ‘The Dhanamanjuri University Bill 2017’.
Breaking News
- 15 mins ago - FA laid down broad parameters for final settlement: Rijiju - 0 Comment
- 17 mins ago - Gang rape prime accused awarded life sentence, co-accused 20 yrs imprisonment - 0 Comment
- 21 mins ago - Winter session commences with obituary reference to Rishang, others - 0 Comment
- 27 mins ago - Man found dead - 0 Comment
- 33 mins ago - ZYF resolves to carry on registration of non-local people - 0 Comment