Six approved Bills tabled

by in Brief News · 0 Comment

IMPHAL, Dec 20: Six Bills which have been given consent by the State Governor were tabled today in the State Assembly. The Bills include ‘The Manipur Private School (Registration and Regulation) Bill 2017’, ‘The Manipur Coaching Institute (Control and Regulation) Bill 2017’ and ‘The Dhanamanjuri University Bill 2017’.


