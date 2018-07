By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 1 : Six U-17 girls from Manipur selected by All India Football Federation to attend the coaching camp of U-17 Women’s Team to be held from July 1 to 15 at SAI, New Delhi for the upcoming BRICS Games 2018 left Imphal today.

Sh Monika Devi, N Khushi Chanu, U Pusparani Devi, Y Pakpi Devi, Th Kritina Devi, Th Babysana Devi and L Babydolly Devi were selected by AIFF for the said camp and only 6 excluding Th Kritina left for the camp today.