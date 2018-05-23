Skill development can be an answer to unemployment: Radheshyam

Imphal, May 22 (DIPR)

Education, Labour & Em-ployment Minister Thok- chom Radheshyam has said that skill development can solve the State’s unem-ployment issue.

He stressed that skill development programmes should be focused on contributing towards progre- ssion of society for a more meaningful life.

The Minister explained that three key aspects to achieving success are knowledge, skill and deeper understanding of the issues/subject.

Market, he said, is all about demand and supply and one needs to keep in mind the relevance of the training being imparted.

He further opined that there is a need to follow up or collect feedback from the pass out trainees and experienced service provider.

He added that this will also help in finding a place for those trainees who are not able to perform well.

Th Radheshyam was speaking as the chief guest at the 5th Foundation Day celebration of Jugeshwar Centre for Regional Excellence (JCRE) at the Imperial Hall, Classic Grande today.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said that uniqueness of the land in terms of culture and traditions needs to be maintained to attract tourists and called upon the people and experts to try out things with a different taste, specifically defined by local flavour.

On the other hand, Manipur Society for Skill Development (MSSD) Mission Director C Arthur Worchuiyo said that skilled manpower is needed to harness the natural resources of the State.

He stressed that retaining the trained local people in the State is another important factor which can also be done by finding out appropriate avenues and areas of skill development.

Chairman & Managing Director Babina Healthcare & Hospitality Industries Pvt Ltd Dr Th Dhabali Singh stated that unemployment is the mother of all problems in the State.

He stated that skill development is a solution for providing self employment but most importantly it can infuse entrepreneurial spirit in the young minds towards becoming job givers.

To uproot the problems of unemployment, there is a need for extensive skill development.

Highlighting the huge need for skilled persons in different industrial establishments, he said that once the people of the State acquire the necessary skills and become well trained, the influx of immigrant workers from outside the State will decrease naturally. JCRE Skill Solutions is an initiative by Big Concepts Foundation Pvt Ltd, a skill development organization and a registered Vocational Training Provider (VTP), under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE). JCRE Skill Solutions is the first NSDC certified partner in Manipur and second in the entire North-East India.

It may be mentioned that the organisation has been providing training under Power Sector Skill Council (PSSC) in association with Manipur State Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MSPDCL) under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY); vocational training in high schools under Rashtriya Madhyamik Siksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and it is one of the empanelled board members of the Board of Studies (BOS) for vocational designing and framing curriculum under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme in Manipur.

Director & CEO JCRE L Niranjan Singh, staffs of JCRE and trainees attended the celebration.