Slaps, punches greet rape accused

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 4 : Abujam Tombisana, owner of a boarding cum coaching centre who was accused of raping a minor victim staying at his establishment, was greeted with slaps, punches and thrashes with umbrellas from irate locals/ womenfolk and family members of his victim, while he was brought out of the Court room after being remanded to judicial custody by Special Court POCSO Imphal West today.

Abujam Tombisana (45) s/o (L) Thabal of Samurou Awang Leikai who has been in police custody till today, was produced under tight security by a team of Wangoi PS, along with a prayer for further judicial remand.

Since early morning, a large number of angry locals and family members of the victim began gathering at Cheirap Court complex after getting information that the accused will be produced before the Special Court POCSO Imphal West in connection with the case.

When Tombisana was brought to the complex, the irate locals tried to attack him but their attempts were

thwarted by the police personnel who rushed the accused inside the Court room.

During the hearing, the IO of the case, through the APP, submitted that on August 29, the father of the victim lodged a written complaint before Wangoi PS stating that his daughter, who was staying in the boarding cum coaching centre run by the accused A Tombisana in preparation for the HSLC examination, was sexually assaulted by the accused repeatedly since March 13.

It was also stated that the accused had threatened that she would fail the HSLC examination otherwise and also warned her against disclosing the act to anyone.

The IO further submitted that the victim disclosed about the incident to her parents on August 28 and hence a case was taken up by the Wangoi PS against the rape accused who was arrested the next day.

Pointing out that medico legal examination of the victim girl and the rape accused have been conducted at RIMS and the statement of the victim has been recorded as well, the IO submitted that during the interrogation, the accused admitted to the charges levelled against him.

He also disclosed that he had committed penetrative sexual assault on the minor victim repeatedly at his house where he used to run his boarding cum coaching class.

It was further submitted that on thorough interrogation, Tombisana disclosed that he molested the minor victim many times inside his house (boarding cum coaching centre) since 2017 and later committed penetrative sexual assault upon the minor victim two times in March this year.

He also disclosed that he made the minor victim promise not to say a word about the crime apart from warning her that he would ruin her life and make her fail in the HSLC examination by using black art/magic if she did so.

After hearing the submission of the IO, the Court, satisfied with the prayer, remanded Tombisana to judicial custody till September 18.

Later, while the rape accused was brought out of the Court room and being led towards a bulletproof police vehicle, the angry locals gathered outside attacked him.

The womenfolk slapped and punched the accused and even hit him with an umbrella before he was escorted inside the police vehicle.

Not satisfied yet, the womenfolk laid down in front of the police vehicle preventing it from going any further when police tried to take away the rape accused from the Court complex, which led to a major scuffle between the angry womenfolk and police personnel.

Police tried to remove those who were sitting in front of the vehicle and along the road to make way for the vehicle but were unable to do so for more than 30 minutes.

One of the womenfolk even climbed up the police vehicle and hit the front windshield with her bare hands.

Finally, the police somehow managed to make way for the vehicle by pushing back the agitating womenfolk.

During the scuffle, some minor injuries were reported on both sides.