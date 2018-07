By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 21 : Thongju Kendra Kangkhut secured a narrow 17-16 win against Keishamthong Kendra Kangkhut in a Group C league match of the ongoing 4th Waikhom Gambhini Leima Memorial Kendra-wise League cum knock-out Kang Tournament.

The tournament is being organised at Laijing Ningthou Kangshang under the sponsorship of Jotin Waikhom and a total of 11 Kangkhuts clubbed into 4 groups are taking part in it.