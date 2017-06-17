Slender wins for Meghalaya, Mizoram in CAPF Under-19 Football Talent Hunt

IMPHAL, Jun 16: Meghalaya and Mizoram boys registered a slender wins over their respective rivals today in the ongoing Assam Rifles CAPF Under-19 Football Talent Hunt Tournament in Shillong.

In today’s first pool-B match, Meghalaya squeezed out a 1-0 victory over Nagaland. Both teams had created enough chances in the first half, but none of them could succeed in converting the same despite fierce attempts. After the barren first half, Melvin Marbaniang of Meghalaya netted the winner in the 53rd minute.

In the second Pool A match today, Mizoram registered a slender 1-0 win over Tripura.

The solitary goal by Vanlallawma proved enough for the Mizoram boys to seal the match in their favour.

Tomorrow will see an all-girls’ affair with Tripura taking on Meghalaya in Pool- B, and Arunachal and Nagaland locking horns in Pool- A match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Arunachal and Tripura have to bounce back after losing their opening games on Thursday while this will be the first day of action for the Meghalaya and Nagaland girls.