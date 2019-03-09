SLOP FC, PANGALBA FC victorious in 1st SALAI Cup

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 9 : SLOP FC thrashed Brothers United by 6-0 goals while Pangalba FC managed hold off PYA, Lamsang by 2-1 margin in today’s matches of the 1st SALAI Cup football tournament being organised by Salai Football Club, Thangmeiband at Phayeng Devan ground with a total of 6 teams participating in it. The second league match of the day saw Salai FC played out a goalless draw with Arun Enterprises FC.

In the first match of the day, SLOP FC banked on a hattrick by Th Joychandra (22′, 42′, 54′) and singles from K Piyananda (25′), L Ratan (30’+2′) and Chandrakumar (50′) to doze off Brothers United by a huge 6-0 margin.

Meanwhile in the last match, S Samananda hit twice (32′, 45′) to hand Pangalba FC a hard fought 2-1 win against PYA, Lamsang. The lone goal of PYA was grabbed by S Jiban in the 37th minute.