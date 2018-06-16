Slur on MLA

THOUBAL, Jun 15: State secretary of the National People’s Party L Thanil Meitei has claimed that he was ‘attacked’ by the escorts of the MLA of Wangkhem AC Keisham Meghachandra.

Briefing media persons at his residence at Yairipok Khoirom Leikai today, Thanil alleged that the incident happened at around 6 pm yesterday when he was returning from relief camps at various places under 32-Wangkhem AC.

He along with the officials and staff of district administration were engaged in distribution of relief materials at various camps. Upon returning from the camps, his vehicle was ‘blocked’ from the front by the vehicles of the MLA near Thoubal Kshetri Leikai, he claimed.

“Escorts and brother in-law of the MLA asked me to come out of the vehicle. When I refused, they (escorts and brother in-law of the MLA) started attacking the vehicle I was in,” he alleged.

He later managed to come out of the vehicle and fled, he said.

“Let’s not play politics when serving people”, he said and questioned if the MLA only has the authoirity to serve the peole.

“Serving the people is not just the duty of the MLA. Everyone has the right to serve people,” he said condemning the incident.