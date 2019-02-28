IMPHAL, Feb 28: Mild rainfall which has been lashing some parts of the North East region including Manipur and Nagaland for the past couple of days has made the Imphal-Dimapur highway quite muddy and slippery near Kohima and it is posing serious risk to loaded trucks and oil tankers heading towards Imphal. The highway is being expanded to the status of a four-lane highway from Kohima to Dimapur. In order to expand the highway hill slopes are being cut and levelled at present.

But the mild rainfall which has been lashing the area for the past couple of days has made the road quite muddy and slippery.

The highway section near Kohima is now posing serious risk to loaded trucks and oil tankers. On account of the risky condition of the highway section, rice laden trucks of FCI halted their journey to Imphal on Wednesday. Nonetheless, 135 loaded oil tankers of IOC are preparing to head towards Imphal tonight.