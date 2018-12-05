Smart class verification on Dec 13

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 4: The two-member independent enquiry committee which has been probing charges of alleged financial and administrative irregularities committed by Manipur University VC Prof AP Pandey (now suspended) has fixed December 13 for physical verification of works done for installation of 20 Smart classes at MU and materials supplied thereof when Prof Pandey was serving as the university’s VC.

As suggested by the MU community, the enquiry committee has roped in NIT Manipur, Computer Science Department, Head Prof Kh Manglem as an expert member of the physical verification committee.

As decided by the enquiry committee today, physical verification of the Smart class works and materials supplied thereof would be done at 10 am of December 13.

Meanwhile, the enquiry committee’s chairman T Nandakumar, former acting Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court has instructed the nodal officer and secretary of the committee to submit a report of the physical verification two days after the verification process is finished.

The report should be signed by the MU community, one engineer of MU and expert member Prof Kh Manglem, said an order issued by T Nandakumar.

The physical verification committee comprises of one or two member(s) of the enquiry committee, two members each of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA, one engineer of MU, one expert member, the enquiry committee’s nodal officer and secretary and the MU Administrator or his nominee.

Even though Prof Pandey has not been giving any kind of cooperation to the enquiry, the enquiry committee has already completed recording of witnesses’ statements. Statements of 16 witnesses have been recorded including those of Administrator Jarnail Singh and Deputy Registrar (Purchase Officer) RK Jotin.