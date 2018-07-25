Smart classes at MU built sans AC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 24: Even though 15 smart classrooms were built for different parts of Manipur University at the beginning of the current year, none of them have been fitted with Air Conditioners.

The smart classrooms were built by ITI Limited which has its regional office at Lucknow. According to documents published by the firm in December last year, building one smart classroom would cost Rs 1,21,90,591.

According to the documents published by the firm, each smart classroom would be fitted with two ACs of two tonnes capacity each but no ACs were seen fitted when this reporter visited the smart class rooms together with the Executive Engineer of MU and some other officials.

The same documents said that each AC costs Rs 60,000.

Whereas the ITI Limited’s documents say that each smart classroom would be fitted with eight LED lights which cost Rs 13,500 each, only four LED tubelights were seen fitted.

Although each smart classroom should be fitted with 13.18 square metres of curtains which costs Rs 4200 per square metre, no new curtains have been fitted.

Some teachers and students said that the curtains fitted in the smart classrooms are old ones.

Nonetheless, it is said that stages and podiums of the smart classrooms were properly constructed.