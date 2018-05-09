Smartphones to monitor Anganwadi centres

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 8: The State Social Welfare Department has started taking up steps to monitor whether the Anganwadi Centres of the State are functioning properly and whether the children are being taught and taken care of properly, using smartphones.

According to an official source, the Department is expediting all necessary process to ensure implementation of National Nutritional Mission (which was launched by PM) in the State as well as monitor the workings of the Anganwadi Centres of the State. Under the mission, all the Anganwadi workers will be provided smartphones and the supervisors will be given a tablet each. Explaining that proper training will be given to the individuals concerned before providing the equipment, the source informed that photos of the children and the pre school activities will be taken for each day and the said photos will be monitored by the top officials of the Dept. The software installed in the phones and tablets provided to the Anganwadi Centres cannot be tampered with and the locations of these devices are all geotagged automatically, the source added. Even if a place has poor reception or no networks, the photos can still be taken and when the device gets near an area with better reception, the photos will be automatically uploaded to a server located at the head office. The source explained that even if no photos are taken due to alleged lack of network connections, the Dept will know whether there is any foul play or not. Whether ASHA workers are conducting regular health check ups at the centres can also be monitored using the said techniques, the source added.