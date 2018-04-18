SMC thrash Linthoi FC in VSO Trophy

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 17 : SMC, Sapam today thrashed Linthoi FC, Chajing by 7-3 margin in a league match of the ongoing 4th VSO Trophy State Level Cash Prize Football Tournament organised by Khongjom Circle Veteran Sports Organisation at Tekcham Kangjeibung.

N Kabiraj of the Chajing side broke the deadlock early in the 7th minute but Meiraba and Y Kamando of SMC added two goals back to back in the 16th and the 19th minute to reverse the lead.

S Bishorjit of Linthoi FC then hit a brace (24′, 36′) and gave the lost lead to his team.

Prikanta of the winnings side took charge of the team and he also hit a brace (55′, 58′) to give his team 4-3 lead . The latter part of the match saw SMC run riot over the field and it were Kamando (59′), Md Penny (60′) and Md Shahidur (60+1′) take turn to pump three more goals.