Smriti Irani to open silk expo

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 4: Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani will open a three-day silk expo cum workshop at Imphal, said Sericulture Director Salam Kunjakishore.

Speaking to media persons at Sangaipat this afternoon, Kunjakishore said that a three-day silk expo cum workshop would be held at the Sangaipat project management complex of Manipur Sericulture Project from October 9 and it would be opened by Smriti Irani.

Chief Minister N Biren and many Ministers/MLAs will also attend the opening function, he said.

The silk expo cum workshop would be jointly organised by the Central Silk Board and the Sericulture Department where silk products of the will be State exhibited and put on sale.

There would also be discussion sessions on promoting sericulture in the State, said the Director.

Around 1000 people including farmers, weavers, designers, silk promoters, scientists, machine manufacturers and officials of the Central Silk Board are expected to attend the opening day of the silk expo cum workshop, he said.

Altogether 60 stalls would be opened at the expo which will display and sell silk products, machines and looms, he added.