SMYC edge past SWC 3-2 in 4th VSO Trophy

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 12 : SMYC, Sapam today edged past SWC, Hiyanglam 3-2 in a competitive league match of the 4th VSO Trophy State Level Cash Prize Football Tournament being organised by Khongjom Circle Veteran Sports Organisation at Tekcham Kangjeibung.

Both teams took off to a good start and it was Md Sahidur who drew the first blood in the 14th minute of the match to give SMYC a 1-0 lead but Rupa of SWC came up with the equaliser in the 17th minute. SWC then turned the table towards them breaking the deadlock through Shitaljit in the 23rd minute until Y Kamando of SWYC fired in to restore parity in the 36th minute. With score locked at 2-2, both teams made series of attack upon one another but Md Sahidur was at it again enabling SWYC take the lead again with a well taken shot in the 45th minute. The latter part of the match saw SWC trying hard to level the score but luck favoured the opponent and ended 3-2 in favour of SWYC.