Snake bite victim assisted

IMPHAL, Sep 1: A man namely Sanatan (21), s/o Sita Ram, of Assam, who is an employee of NHDCL, Road construction Company (Awangkhul) was bitten by a snake on his right foot and was brought to Noney Battalion yesterday at around 11.15 pm.

According to a press release of PIB Defence, the victim was immediately rushed to the Unit Hospital wherein the Medical officer of Noney Battalion treated the patient.

The patient was kept under observation and later on discharged after stabilising of vital stats.

The villagers and the relatives conveyed their gratitude to the Battalion, it said.