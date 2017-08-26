Snake bite victim assisted

IMPHAL, Aug 25: A woman namely Kadiguilu (60) , w/o Tamu, resident of Haochong village was bitten by venomous snake today. Her husband approached the Kangchup company for help as there was no medical facilities available in the nearby area for such an emergency. The company swung into action and the snake bite victim was immediately evacuated to Battalion Headquarters in Noney, wherein, prompt medical help saved her life, claimed a press release of PIB Defence.