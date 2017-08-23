Snake bite victim saved

IMPHAL, Aug 22: Life saving treatment was provided by Loktak Brigade under the aegis of Red Shield Division to a victim of snake bite yesterday.
According to a press release of PIB Defence, the victim namely Lungnaipou (18) s/o Meikeidin, resident of Thingpui Laimanai village of Churachandpur district was bitten by a venomous snake on his left foot.
