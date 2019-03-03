Social media helps spread plight of struggling family

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Mar 3 : A highly deprived sibling of five with the eldest of them barely 11 and the youngest only 8 months have since yesterday taken the internet by storm in Churachandpur, with their living conditions and photos going viral.

The social media posts have since moved many who came out in groups and individuals to help the highly malnourished family and provide treatment for the toddler.

The condition of Thoibi, 11, and four of her younger siblings became public after she was seen continuously attending school carrying her 8 month old brother Khuphaumuan and also attending to her siblings, Donneiniang 8, Mangminlian 5, and Mawiminsang 3.

Some people took to popular networking app Whatsapp to highlighting their plight some days back. The story soon caught the eye of a Pastor in-charge of youth and children in his Church. He went looking for the family early yesterday. On finding them he related what he saw and by afternoon people in groups headed to the village to offer help.

The family resides at Laijang, a small village located about 2 kms from Tiddim Road on the east. The minor children are dependent on their father, identified as Shamu 46, a labourer at a nearby stone crusher and a chronic drinker. Their mother, a tribal, multiple sources said had married another man sometime in December last year leaving behind the suckling infant and the entire family.

The crowd that visited them yesterday afternoon after convincing their father took the infant who weigh just 3 kgs along with her eldest sister to the District Hospital Churacahndpur where he was admitted and received immediate medical treatment. By evening and late into the night the infant and his sister who are at the hospital as well their other siblings in the village continuously have had visitors volunteering to lend a helping hand in whatever way they could. The visit continues through Sunday as well.

From cash to blankets, solar lamps to study materials, help continues to pour in for the siblings.

One social media post while outlining the condition of the now hospitalised infant said, even the nurse on duty when he was brought to the hospital couldn’t hold back her tears while attending to him. Another post said it was a heart rending sight to see a 3 year-old-child washing her own dishes after having her meagre meal.

Some selfless youth have volunteered to accompany the two siblings in the hospital since last night while a philanthropic organisation has taken initiative to streamline the help coming in for the siblings.



