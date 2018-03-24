Social media revolution : Uncontrolled opinion flow

Varun Kapoor

Exchange of opinions and ideas is a very constructive process as it contributes greatly to individual development, societal progress as well as even to strengthening and building a nation. Thus it is of utmost importance to one and all as it impinges on everyone’s interests. So the natural corollary is that if it is of supreme importance then it should be of supremely high quality and content. That is often not the case and as a result the fallout is rather disastrous for the individual citizens and for the entire system at times. Thus this has to be prevented at all cost – flow of opinions and exchange of ideas should be so regulated that they turn out to be beneficial for one and all rather than being harmful. The greatest challenge to this ideal state is being presented by the emergence of the social media.

Print was the first media of mass communication and Johannes Guttenberg is credited with its development in the fifteenth century, whereas the first newspaper was printed in 1605. The next development was the Electronic media and it entailed the commencement of broadcasting of Radio (1897) and the Television (1958). The last and the most effective entrant to this field was the Social Media, which grew from strength to strength from the mid 1990’s. Today it can be easily considered – the most powerful, omnipresent & widespread media presence.

The main problem that this media is posing is that there is a lack of proper regulation. Because its reach and speed is so much, this lack of regulation has become a big challenge not only for the law enforcement agencies but also for the society as a whole. Experience shows that any activity that has mass usage and mass effect, if not properly regulated by effective rules and regulations is bound to be misused. The existing laws related to regulation of this medium are archaic to say the least. The Information Technology Act, 2000 was amended in the year 2008 – which by today’s standard of change was too far back. They also lack the teeth, clarity and comprehensiveness that are required to effectively regulate this medium. This lack of proper guidance as a result of regulation is clearly showing today. Unregulated growth and use is leading this most powerful medium of the exchange of ideas in the wrong direction.

The second problem is that this medium is facing is its uncontrolled use. The print media has the Press Council of India and the electronic media has the Broadcasting Commission of India for controlling the misuse of those mediums of communication and exchange of ideas. However the social media has no such control mechanism. Today anything and everything goes in this space. There is no forum for quasi-judicial redress like the PCI or BCI. The victim of this uncontrolled use have to either go to court under the defamation law (sec 499 IPC) or just swallow the insult or problem heaped on them through this medium.

The next challenge being posed by the spread of the social media is the misuse of this medium by vested interests and criminal elements. Hoax posts, fake posts, obscene posts, blackmailing posts and downright blasphemous and slanderous posts – rule the roost today. The effect of such posts cannot be predicted on the society as a whole. While they may impinge on the rights and freedoms of individual citizens, the cumulative effect on society may be devastating. The fabric of society as a whole may be corroded rapidly as a result of such heinous posting activity.

The remedy for all these challenges is not the muzzling of this medium. The remedy lies in educating the citizens for mature use of this medium. This message can be delivered through educational ads in papers, TV and social media itself. In addition there is also a requirement for formulating effective and comprehensive laws to properly deal with the increasing misuse and a quasi-judicial redressal mechanism for citizens with genuine complaints and issues.

Once the citizens at large learn to use the social media in a responsible, controlled and regulated manner the utility of this will further increase and it will become an even more powerful tool of social development and progress. This will then truly become an engine of change and growth for the entire planet! [Views expressed in the column are of the author himself]

(Varun Kapoor is ADG Narcotics & PRTS Indore, MP)