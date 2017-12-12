IMPHAL, Dec 11: Officers and Personnel of 11 Assam Rifles of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) conducted a lecture on ‘Social Menace’ at TM Zummonuam village, Tengnoupal district yesterday.

A total of 53 villagers participated in the lecture including 20 males, 21 females and 12 children. The villagers were briefed on prevalent social menace like drug abuse, consumption of alcohol, insurgency, illiteracy etc and were encouraged to educate themselves and their families regarding such social menace. The villagers expressed gratitude to the AR for addressing the issues concerning their welfare and well being. All the villagers unanimously pledged to fight social menace.