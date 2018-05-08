Social service conducted

THOUBAL, May 7 : Members of Bamon Leikai Youth Club Yairipok conducted social service at the surrounding areas of the club today. A press release issued by gen secy of the club said that the social service started from the back side of forest beat office in Yairipok till Career English School.

In view of the frequent flooding along Yairipok police station, the members took the initiative to layer/ deposit stone and pebbles to fill up the potholes also apart from cleaning drains, roadsides etc.

The club lauded the Wangkhem Kendra MLA Keisham Meghachandra, who inspected the social service, for providing assistance including JCB machineries and rocks/pebbles.

The club further expressed happiness on the assurance given by the MLA to construct drain and repair the said road at the earliest.