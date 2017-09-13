Social service conducted

Bishnupur: As a part of Swachhta Pakhwada scheme, DCF Park and Sanctuary organised a cleanliness drive in and around Keibul Lamjao National Park.

Forest guards of DCF Park and Sanctuary led the drive which began from September 1 where varieties of tree saplings were planted and cleaned garbage lying at the foot of the trees .

The organisers began the social service from the main gate till 2nd Inspection Bungalow today, reports our correspondent.