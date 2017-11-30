Soft loans for street vendors in the pipeline : CM

IMPHAL, Nov 29 (DIPR): Chief Minister N Biren has said that the State Government is considering to provide soft loans to the street vendors of Khwairamband Bazaar.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the occasion of donating a tipper truck to IMC by the Chief General Manager of SBI North East Circle at Khwairamband Bazaar today.

In his speech, the Chief Minister asked the officials of Municipal Administration Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD), Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) and women vendors of Khwairamband Bazaar to jointly study whether it is possible to provide an alternative livelihood to street vendors by arranging loans for them. The Chief Minister informed the gathering that the State Bank of India (SBI) had agreed in principle to provide soft loans to street vendors of Khwairamband Bazaar.

Stating that this arrangement is being considered to help the street vendors start their chosen livelihoods at their respective localities, homes and nearby markets, Biren expressed hope that the said initiative would reduce traffic congestion and improve cleanliness in the city considerably.

Maintaining that there has been remarkable improvement in the hill-valley relation in the recent past, the Chief Minister urged the people of valley districts to take proactive role in restoring the age-old hill-valley bonding.

On the other hand, Biren also expressed pleasure on learning that the number of visitors to Keibul Lamjao National Park had increased manifold after a venue of Manipur Sangai Festival had been allotted to Keibul village this year.

Regarding various developmental projects declared by the new Government, he said that all these projects would be executed without fail as the current Government understands that they would be rejected by the people if their promises are not translated into action.

The function was also attended by MAHUD Minister Th Shyamkumar as president and IMC Mayor L Lokeshwor, Commissioner (MAHUD) Dr Prem Singh, Chief General Manager of SBI NE Circle PVSLN Murty and General Manager of Network-II SBI NE Circle Digmanu Gupta as the guests of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Shyamkumar said that different works would be taken up as part of Imphal Smart City project soon.

Stating that women vendors and shopkeepers should not forget their responsibility in keeping the city neat and clean, he added that all the efforts of the Government would go in vain without their cooperation.

PVSLN Murty handed over the key of the tipper truck to CM Biren and IMC Mayor Lokeshwor. The truck was gifted to IMC as part of SBI’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme.