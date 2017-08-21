Softball championship kicks off

IMPHAL, Aug 20: 29th Sub-Junior, 30th Junior and 32nd Senior State Softball Championship 2017 kicked off today at Khuman Lampak Sports complex under the aegis of the Manipur Softball Association.

The championship is being participated by three teams each in sub-junior boys category, sub-junior girls category, junior boys category, junior girls category and six teams each in senior women and senior men categories. In the opening match today, UKC Saitol beat YOC Naharup Makha Pat by 7-1 runs. The same team routed YAC Yaiskul 11-0 in another match in the sub-junior boys category.

In senior women category, UKC Saitol thrashed RK Sanatombi Devi Vidyalaya 10-1.

In senior men’s category, UKC Saitol beat DM College of Science by 14-3, Biramangol College overcame YAC Yaiskul 8-5, YAC (A) Yaiskul beat YAC (B) 7-2 and Biramangol College humiliated MU by 12-0 runs.