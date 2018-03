By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 16 : Soibam Ranbir, senior judo coach, YAS has been called-up by Judo Federation of India as technical official for the National Cadet and Junior Championship 2018 (Boys and Girls) to be held at Jalandhar, Punjab from March 28 to April 1.

Manipur Judo Association in its press statement congratulated Soibam Ranbir Singh on appointment as technical official for the championship and wished him luck to successfully officiate the championship.