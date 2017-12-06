Soil Health Cards distibuted to distinguished farmers

THOUBAL, Dec 5 :In connection with the observation of World Soil Day 2017, Soil health cards were distributed to a total of 150 distinguished farmers of Kakching and Thoubal districts today. KVK, Thoubal organised the observation at its office in Khangabok in which MANIDCO & MANITRON Chairman Dr Y Radheshyam, Khadi and Village Industries Board Chairman L Radhakishore, MLA of Sekmai AC, H Dingo attended the event as dignitaries among others.

KVK, Imphal East also observed the day at its office in Andro where a rabi campaign was also held.

Andro village chief Ch Gandhar Meitei, KVK, Imphal east programme coordinator Dr T Medhabati, Waiton GP Pradhan Surbala and Angtha GP Pradhan T Manihal attended the observation as dignitaries.