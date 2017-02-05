Solar lantern handed over

Churachandpur: Singhat battalion of Churachandpur sector of Assam Rifles handed over 285 solar lanterns to people living in the border villages of Muallan, Beheng, Suanphu, Inpun and Pangmol on January 30, conveyed a press release issued by PIB (defence wing)

The village authorities have expressed happiness and gratitude to AR for their noble service, it added.