Solar lights distributed

IMPHAL, Aug 18: Jwalamukhi battalion under the aegis of Senapati Brigade of Red Shield Division distributed 30 solar lights to children of Eleanor Brilliant Academy at Motbung of Kangpokpi district yesterday, conveyed PIB Defence in a press release.

An officer of the battalion interacted with the children and staff of the academy and enquired about their well being, accommodation and health, it said.