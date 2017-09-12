Solar lights distributed

IMPHAL, Sep 11: Jwalamukhi Battalion under the aegis of Senapati Brigade of Red Shield Division distributed solar lights to orphan children of Agape Orphanage Home at Kangpokpi of Kangpokpi district on September 7, claimed PIB Defence in a press release.

A senior JCO of 38 Assam Rifles interacted with children and staff of Agape Orphanage Home and enquired about their well being, accommodation and health.

He also delivered a lecture which covered the aspects of the adventure life in Armed Forces and also the procedures and prerequisites for joining Indian Army through various entry schemes and other civil professional.

The staff and children of the Orphanage Home conveyed their gratitude, it said.