Solar lights presented to Orphanage

IMPHAL, Sep 5 : Jwalamukhi Battalion under the aegis of Senapati Brigade of Red Shield Division distributed 25 solar lights to orphan children of Zion Orphanage Home and Kasturba Gandhi Balika School at Saikul of Kangpokpi district on Sep 3.

Jwalamukhi Battalion interacted with children and staff of Zion Orphanage Home and Kasturba Gandhi Balika School and enquired about their well being, accommodation, health and delivered a lecture which covered the aspects of the adventurous life in Armed Forces and also the procedures and prerequisites for joining Indian Army through various entry schemes. The staff and children conveyed their gratitude, according to a statement issued by PIB Defence, Imphal.

Financial aid extended

The Lamding Educated Welfare Association (LEWA) in Lamding Khumanthem extended financial assistance to 11 differently abled persons, who are residing under the area covered by the club, in a small gathering today.

Sajida Begum, former Pradhan of Sangaiyumpham part II Gram Panchayat MD Wahidur Rahman and social worker S Haridas attended the programme as dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, president of LEWA club S Ojit stated that the club intervenes in decreasing the number of drug abuse in the area and helping the differently abled persons.

The clubs also promotes environment safety by planting tree saplings and also aims to increase human resources, he added.

He stated that the members of the club contributed to provide assistance and assured that the club would try to extend assistance to them every year.