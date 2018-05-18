Solar plant

IMPHAL, May 17: A grid connected roof top solar power plant (5 KW) was inaugurated today at the community hall of Khoisnam Leikai Youth Development Committee (KHLYDC), Imphal West in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar. Speaking at the inauguration function as chief guest, Joykumar said the first grid connected roof top solar power plant was installed at Uripok Khwairak Selungba Leirak and there is a target to instal similar solar power plants in other areas of the constituency within the month of June.

The Deputy CM assured that he is committed to bringing positive changes mainly in cleanliness and power in the constituency. He conveyed that the solar power plant was installed in consultation with Director of MANIREDA, L Manglem.

KHLYDC president I Rajanikanta was also present at the occasion.