IMPHAL, May 15 (DIPR): Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar inaugurated a grid connected roof top solar power plant at the office premises of United Club and Library (UCAL), Uripok Khwairak Selungba Leirak today.

The power plant which will generate power from solar energy for street lighting has been installed by Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency (MANIREDA), as a part of the ongoing solar energy generation project jointly undertaken with Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL).

The plant is capable of generating 5 Mega Watts of power and will provide power to around 80 street lamps in the area.

Speaking at the function, the Dy CM said that 35 different sites in Uripok Assembly Constituency have been identified for installation of such solar power plants for the first phase.

As of now, 12 plants have been installed and have started power generation. 11 more plants will also become functional within three-four days, he added.

He further said that such power plants can be helpful in generating clean energy and the excess energy can be transmitted to MSPDCL, which in turn will help in generating revenue. Claiming that almost all locations inside his Constituency will be covered in phase wise manner under the ambitious project, Joykumar Singh said that installation works of the first phase will be completed within June 30.

He said that in the first phase, public places like community halls, clubs and institutions will be covered.

70 per cent of the total expenditure during installation of the plants will be borne by MANIREDA.

He appealed to the people to extend support while identifying places for the solar plants to be installed and to avail such benefits which will be helpful in overall development of power generation in the State.

Director, MANIREDA, L Manglem Singh said that power supply improved considerably in the last three-four years in the State. He said that under Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO), 8 percent of the total power generation in the State per annum will be from solar energy and steps are being taken up to generate more and more solar energy to meet the target.

As of now, around 6.2 Mega Watts of power can only be generated from solar energy against the target of 40-50 Mega Watts per year. Therefore, Grid connected roof top solar power plant has been introduced as third step of solar energy generation in the State, he added.