‘Solution with NSCN (IM) at hand’ Settle our case first : KIM

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, May 8: The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) has strongly asserted that no agreement or solution should be inked with the NSCN (IM) before the atrocities committed by the outfit against the Kukis is settled firts and added that any demarcation of boundary should be done after consulting all the stakeholders.

Following RN Ravi’s recent announcement that a solution to the Naga insurgency problem is at hand, the Kuki Inpi Manipur today submitted yet another memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to first settle the NSCN-IM’s alleged criminal acts upon the Kukis.

The memorandum signed by Lunpi S Thangjom, Haosa (president), Kuki Inpi Manipur stated that any kind of agreement or solution with NSCN-IM and along community line within Manipur will never be accepted by the Kuki Inpi Manipur.

Protesting against any agreement or solution with NSCN-IM before settlement of its [IM’s] alleged criminal acts, the memorandum stated that the case of 905 massacred Kukis, including pregnant women, children, the aged and the invalid; the case of 360 Kuki villages uprooted and seizing their ancestral land and 100,000 Indian Kukis displaced in their own land, remained unresolved even though more than 60 memoranda have been submitted to five Prime Ministers earlier, it added.

Therefore, before any kind of possible agreement or solution is inked with NSCN-IM, these issues should be resolved, said the memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister. It also said that any kind of land issue can never be allowed to be decided by a single community without the knowledge of all stakeholders, Kukis in particular, who defended the land of the present North East India from the colonization of the British for all indigenous people.

“No single community or ethnic group has the authority or is authorized by the owners of ancestral land to talk about the land and break the territory”, asserted the representation of the Kuki Inpi Manipur. It also stated that all indigenous people should realize that they [the indigenous people] still own their ancestral land till today because the Kuki Inpi defended the land by fighting the British colonial Governments of India and the then Burma from 1777 to the last Anglo-Kuki War during 1917-1919. “Any settlement on land issue without the knowledge of Kuki Inpi, history will not forgive”, it asserted. KIM also enclosed one of the last memoranda revealing Kuki Inpi’s unchanging stance that India Government must settle first NSCN-IM criminal acts before making any kind of agreement or solution with NSCN-IM.

Copies of the memorandum were also submitted to the President of India, Governor of Manipur; Chief Minister, Government of Manipur, Kuki Gamkai Haosa and other international bodies. In the past memoranda, the Kuki Inpi had also said that a consultation between the Government and the Kukis at the highest level is mandatory stating that the rights of the Kukis with respect to their land and identity in Manipur should not be violated by the Government-NSCN (IM) agreement. It may also be mentioned that the Kukis across the globe observe September 13 every year as ‘Sahnit Ni’ to mourn the victims of the alleged NSCN-IM atrocities and demanded the criminal acts be brought to and resolved in a Court of law while delivering justice to the Kukis.