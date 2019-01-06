Solution will not harm Meitei-Naga relation : UNC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 5: The United Naga Council (UNC) has categorically stated that a solution to the protracted political dialogue going on between the Government of India and NSCN-IM would not do any harm to the Meitei-Naga relation.

Talking with The Sangai Express at Chingmeirong Kabui Khun, newly elected UNC president Kho John said that Meitei brothers’ apprehension of a possible doomsday as and when a final solution is worked out to the political dialogue is misplaced.

It is UNC’s responsibility to support the Indo-Naga peace process which has been going on for the past many years in search of a solution to the Naga issue.

“But the peace process has been dragging on for too long and our leaders are growing old”, Kho John said.

It would best serve the interests of all stake holders if a solution can be reached during the present aged leadership. If the present leadership is replaced by younger ones, there might be many problems, he asserted.

If a solution can be reached during the time of the present aged leadership, it would be a historic achievement for them, said the UNC president.

To a query about any possible new orientation of the Meitei-Naga relationship as and when a solution is worked out to the political dialogue, Kho John said that Nagas are not like Rohingyas and they (Nagas) too are sons and daughters of the soil.

The peace process is basically about enabling Nagas live in their own territory. Even after a solution is worked out to the political dialogue, Nagas would not be able to achieve any tangible progress on their own without help and cooperation of the Meiteis, Kho John said.

“What we see today is politicisation and communalisation of the issue”, he said.

Nagas would need help of Meiteis for teaching Science, Mathematics and also for all engineering and medical institutions. This would further strengthen the Meitei-Naga relationship.

There are no boundaries for business and economy, he said.

To another query whether Naga people’s faith for a solution is not waning as the dialogue process has been going on for too long, the UNC president said that the Government of India has been extending the peace dialogue again and again on the excuse that the Governments of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have been continuously raising objections.

Even though the Government of India has been exploring a solution, it has been trying to weaken the movement by resorting to delaying tactics, Kho John said.

“The BJP-led NDA Government has not translated its assurance into action. Nonetheless, we have been watching patiently and closely what it would do before its term expires”, he said.

“We are still hopeful that the NDA Government would fulfil its assurance before their term expires”, he added.