K Padmakumar

When I look at a flesh-and-blood human being

Sometimes I do feel the human make-up is twofold

An inner man with a soul,

An outer man without a soul like a robot.

I look in wonder at the double role played by humans!

Sometimes the robotic element so oversteps its boundary

The bright countenance that lies hidden

Melts like snow in the scorching sunlight of life.

When I see people gathered in the market

It appears they are buzzing around the hive like honeybees

Drunk with the sweet taste of life.

When one is giving the skin-deep beauty the eye

In the heyday of life’s tryst with illusion

One never believes one will sink below the horizon of light.

Even when the robot collapses with the failure of the machine

What I see is two entities having a firm footing in the world

One moves along braving the gathering storm of life,

The other moves away to my eye

After lulling the robot into sleep.

(Translated from my father’s Manipuri poem

Kari Karigumbada Urak-ee by K Radhakumar)