K Padmakumar
When I look at a flesh-and-blood human being
Sometimes I do feel the human make-up is twofold
An inner man with a soul,
An outer man without a soul like a robot.
I look in wonder at the double role played by humans!
Sometimes the robotic element so oversteps its boundary
The bright countenance that lies hidden
Melts like snow in the scorching sunlight of life.
When I see people gathered in the market
It appears they are buzzing around the hive like honeybees
Drunk with the sweet taste of life.
When one is giving the skin-deep beauty the eye
In the heyday of life’s tryst with illusion
One never believes one will sink below the horizon of light.
Even when the robot collapses with the failure of the machine
What I see is two entities having a firm footing in the world
One moves along braving the gathering storm of life,
The other moves away to my eye
After lulling the robot into sleep.
(Translated from my father’s Manipuri poem
Kari Karigumbada Urak-ee by K Radhakumar)
