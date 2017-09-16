Sonapur GPSA edge past YDC by 3-2 in Mazarun Trophy

Jiribam, Sep 15: In a thrilling match at the 7th District Level Division III Football League Tournament, 2017 For Mazarun Trophy, Sonapur GPSA got the better of YDC by a margin of 3-2 at the Jiribam Govt Higher Secondary School ground today.

The Sonapur team had some early advantage, thanks to Diplob (J No.16), who netted a beautiful goal in the 12 minute of the game. The winning team was not far behind though as Maruin (J No.6) of YDC broke through the Sonapur defence and scored an equaliser hardly a minute after Diplob’s strike.

Until then, YDC was in an all-attack mode and again, in a matter of a minute after the equaliser, Diplob scored his brace, while giving his team a much needed lead of 2-1 till the first half.

Unfortunately, YDC failed to capitalise on their lead during the next half. On the other hand, Sonapur GPSA changed their game plan and it worked out successfully. When it was nine minutes into the second half, Rama (J No.11) of Sonapur GPSA deceived the defence and cleverly infiltrated into the D-box and scored the second equaliser. At 71st minute, it was Agim Uddin (J No.7) who stole the stole by scoring a beautiful goal that sealed the match in the favour of Sonapur GPSA.

Seak Bosti YC will take on PSG in the next match of the league tomorrow.