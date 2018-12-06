Soso Shaiza feted

By on No Comment

IMPHAL, Dec 5 : The United All Communities’ Social Up-Lifters, Kangleipak (UNACSU) organised a reception ceremony for Soso Shaiza, member of National Commission for Women on being the first Manipuri woman to be a part of the Commission.
A statement of UNACSU conveyed that around 100 people from different places including Ukhrul came out to welcome her as a harbinger of justice and equality.
A dinner was also held at Yum and Hills Cottage, Luwangshangbam in which different communities enjoyed the feast together.
The programme was presided by UNACSU president Jeetendra Ningomba.

Soso Shaiza feted added by on
View all posts by thesangaiexpress →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.