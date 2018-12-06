Soso Shaiza feted

IMPHAL, Dec 5 : The United All Communities’ Social Up-Lifters, Kangleipak (UNACSU) organised a reception ceremony for Soso Shaiza, member of National Commission for Women on being the first Manipuri woman to be a part of the Commission.

A statement of UNACSU conveyed that around 100 people from different places including Ukhrul came out to welcome her as a harbinger of justice and equality.

A dinner was also held at Yum and Hills Cottage, Luwangshangbam in which different communities enjoyed the feast together.

The programme was presided by UNACSU president Jeetendra Ningomba.