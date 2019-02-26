Sotinkumar donates body for science

IMPHAL, Feb 25: Secretary of CPI Manipur State Unit State, Laishram Sotinkumar has announced that he has donated his body to RIMS Anatomy Department, so that medicine students/doctors can benefit from his body in their research, after his death.

Speaking to media persons at Irawat Bhawan today, Sotinkumar said that he had often thought about donating his body for the benefit of science and as such, on February 21 this year, he went to RIMS Anatomy Department and signed the necessary papers.

He claimed that his decision to donate his body after his death was taken after witnessing the hurdles and compromises that doctors and students of medicine have to go through due to non-availability of real bodies for research purposes which could help the society and humanity as a whole.

The CPI leader also urged other people to follow in his footsteps and to have the will to be of service and benefit to the society even after death.