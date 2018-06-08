SP leads rescue mission

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 7: Setting an example for fellow police men, Tengnoupal SP Dr S Ibomcha brought up a van driver on his back after the van had fallen into a 150 feet gorge at Leingangtabi along Imphal-Moreh highway.

Together with his escorts, Dr Ibomcha was heading towards Imphal to attend a meeting convened by the DGP when he saw a van plunging into a deep gorge at around 8.30 am today.

Driver Laishram Sanathoi (18) of Yairipok Khoirom Mathak Leikai and second driver Laishram Kenedy (32) of Yairipok Khoirom were inside the van when it plunged into the deep gorge.

As the SP and his team reached the spot from where the van fell into the gorge, some people were also found there but they did nothing to retrieve the van or rescue its drivers. The fallen van could not be seen from the highway.

Nonetheless, SP Ibomcha immediately jumped down from his vehicle and went down the steep gorge.

When he reached the spot where the van was, he saw second driver Kenedy injured and lying about 10 feet away.

The driver was found with little injuries.

SP Ibomcha put Kenedy on his back and with the help of a rope suspended from the highway above, climbed up the hill slope. Some of his escort personnel helped the SP in bringing up the injured second driver.

After reaching the highway, Dr Ibomcha hired a van and sent the injured victim to the 12th Assam Rifles camp of Tengnoupal for treatment. After changing his blood stained and muddied clothes at his quarters, Dr Ibomcha went to Imphal for the scheduled meeting. Notably, the State Government has already instructed all Government officials to help road accident victims, if they come across any.