SPDPO decries lack of Government support, threatens stringent agitation

IMPHAL, Feb 20 : Lamenting that the State Government has failed to transform the rules and render the benefits mentioned in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, the State Platform of Disabled People’s Organisation (SPDPO) Manipur has threatened to launch different forms of agitation if the six-point charter of demands submitted to the State Government, are not fulfilled within 15 days.

Addressing media persons at Manipur Press Club today, SPDPO Manipur president Yunush Khan conveyed that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 was initially issued as a gazette notification and was later passed as an act with an objective to provide benefits to people with disabilities and to make their lives easier.

He maintained that certain rule and regulations are formed best suited for the respective States adding that the authorities concerned in the State have failed to transform the rules into action, although the authorities claim to have set them properly.

In order to ensure effective implemntaion of the Act and the rules under it, a State Advisory Board should be formed in which the reposnibilities are assigned by the State Government.

He added that committees at the district level oversee the working of the rule and regulations.

The SPDPO Manipur president claimed that the committee in Chandel district is running quite smootly while beneficiries residing in other districts are not able to reap the benefits of the Act.

He went on to state that claiming disability certificate in Chandel district is easier and appealed the authority concerned to make the process easier in other districts too.

He asserted that a memorandum was earlier submitted to the Government on the ocassion of World Disabled Day on December 3, 2017, however, the Government has turned a blind eye to the demands of the organisation till date.

The president further stated that another memorandum containing a six-point demand was submitted to the Chief Minister on Meeyamgi Numit in person but no positive reponse has been provided till date.

Following repeated negligence of the State Government on such a sensitive matter, a protest rally was taken out up to Social Welfare Department on August 30, last year, apart from launching various agitations.

He stated that, at that time, the officials of the Department claimed that the Minister was not in the State and assured to look into the matter.

When the members of the organisation sought written assurance, the officials denied and kept postponing to give a concrete assurance.

On December 3 last year, SPDPO submitted a memo to Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen during which the Minister claimed that suitable plans and policy have been formed but constituting a seperate directorate will take time and further assured that the matter will be looked into to speed up the process.

Meanwhile, when the authority concerned was approached to release the pending disability pension from 2015, assurance to release only six months pension was given which has also not been released till date, SPDPO president stated.

Lamenting that lack of disabled-friendly infrasture including at ema market, the organisation added that the Govt has not fulflilled its demand to make all buildings accessible.

Alleging that although the Chief Minister has announced loan availability for PwDs, there has been a case where the person was denied loan.

He questioned if any differently abled person has benefitted from the Ujjwala during Go to Village missions till present day.

He then asserted that PwDs do not benefit from housing loan either.

The preident further warned to take up stringent forms of agitation if the Govt fails to fulfill its demands within 15 days.

SPDPO is an apex body formed by differently abled persons in Manipur, he claimed.