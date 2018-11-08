Speaker assures to construct museum for Labour Corps at Ukhrul

Mungchan Zimik

UKHRUL, Nov 7: The speaker of Manipur State Assembly, Khemchand Yumnam while attending as the chief guest of the valedictory function assured the descendants of Labour Corps that the Govt will extend all possible assistance for the construction of a museum at Ukhrul in remembrance of those Labours who went to France during WWI in 1917.

He also said that out of 2000 Labour corps from Manipur, 1200 youths were Tangkhul from Ukhrul alone.

The participation of Tangkhul in world war I is a great contribution for the State which has brought many changes for the state in different fields.

Speaking at the occasion, Victor W Kaping, chairman of WWITNLCA narrated the way the western missionary Rev William Pettigrew convinced the Tangkhul youth to go to France as Labour Corps.

During the programme, Sophayo Shaiza who is the grandson of the interpreters Elvison Runsung, Rev Yangon Moses and Mangpu Kilong were felicitated while cultural exhibition and musical piece from local artists and dance troupe from different villages enthralled the gatherings with their performances.

As a part of the celebration, the visiting guests, officers and others were served with local rice beer during the events.

MLA Leishiyo Keishing, MLA Khashim Vashum, MLA Alfred Arthur Kanngam and Chairman UADC Dickson Kamkara attended the function as presidium members.

The two days Labour Corps Centenary programme was organised by WWITNLCA in collaboration with TNL, TNWL and TKS.

The organizers WWITNLCA said that CM could not attend the function today due to prior official engagement and added that he designates his Minister Losii Dikho on his behalf.