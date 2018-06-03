Speaker mulls museum, archive at Assembly

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 2: Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand has announced that a museum and an archive would be opened at the State Assembly.

Speaking to media persons today at the committee room of the Old Assembly complex, Khemchand said that an Assembly committee would be constituted for opening a museum and an archive so that the political history of Manipur can be preserved for future generations.

All the records, documents and antiques related to the history of Manipur starting from the period of monarchy to Anglo-Manipur, British occupation of Manipur, merger into India, the period of Part C State, Statehood to the contemporary period would be preserved in the museum and the archive, he said.

Collection of photographs of former Chief Ministers, both dead and alive, former Speakers and former Assembly Secretaries has been started. Other important data are also being collected.

Meanwhile, a laboratory has also been already set up, Khemchand said.

All these efforts of the Assembly Secretariat and Assembly committee are for the future of Manipur and future generations, said the Speaker while appealing to each and every citizen to contribute towards the initiative.

He also appealed to all the people to hand over documents and antiques related to the political history of Manipur, if they have any, to the Assembly Secretariat.

To a question, Khemchand informed that the museum as well as the archive would be opened to public but neither of them has been formally opened yet as they are currently under construction.

He said that the construction work is likely to take 5/6 months.

Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretary M Ramani and other officials were also present at the press meet.