Speaker speaks unity at Kamjong dist

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 24: Stressing on the importance of imbibing and preserving the cultural heritage of the State, Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand has claimed that cultural exchange among the various communities residing in the State could be the factor which brings unity among the people.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the 3rd Day of the 1st Kamo Hau Cultural Festival, 2018, which is underway at Phalang village, Phungyar sub-division, Kamjong district, today.

Speaking at the event, the Speaker called upon the diverse communities residing in the State, particularly the villagers of Phalang village, to preserve and promote the cultures, traditions and other values that have been inherited from the forefathers/ancestors.

Claiming that the bandh and blockade culture existed in the State until around one year back, he noted that misunderstanding between the people of the hills and the valley was the main cause of the said problem.

There may be political differences among the hills and valley people and among the various communities, but such differences need to be sorted out by coming together and communicating with each other.

The incumbent Government, being a people-centric Government which gives emphasis towards bringing inclusive development in the State, views all the communities residing in the State equally, he claimed.

The Speaker went on to opine that there cannot be meaningful development in Manipur without proper development in the hills and further reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently assured to invest a huge amount of funds for construction and improvement of roads in the State.

Admitting that he witnessed many sections of the roads (National Highway) in a deplorable condition while coming to Phalang village for attending the function, Khemchand assured that he will inform the matter to the Union Minister of Transport and Highways at the earliest.

He then stressed on the need for choosing deserving candidates during elections saying that local MLAs play immense roles in addressing the plight of the people apart from the Ministers.

Observing that the health and education sectors of the State as well as the communication system, are in awful conditions, the Speaker asserted that ignorance in the past has led to the current pathetic situation.

Attending as a presidium member, social worker Ngachonmi Ramsang highlighted that there is a common identity among the hills and valley people and many people, including scholars often agree that the tribes and Meitei people share many similarities since the ancient days.

He advocated that the hills and valley people must live together and promote a sense of oneness.

Ngachonmi lauded Speaker Khemchand for visiting Phalang village and attending the function there and claimed that Khemchand is the first Speaker of Manipur to visit Phungyar Block since 1972.

He lamented that the block has been ignored by the Government and their agencies from time to time as the villages have a small population.

Conveying that the people of the block are yearning for development since a long time back, Ngachonmi also drew the attention of the Government to give more emphasis to the villages present in the Block.

Kamjong DC, Zuringla K Chalhang and ADC Member Amo Samuel also attended the function as presidium members.

KAMO HAU Arts & Cultural Organization (KHACO) is organizing the 1st Kamo Hau Cultural Festival, 2018 (a five day long festival) under the theme “Our Land, Our Culture”.

It began on March 22 and will conclude on March 26.