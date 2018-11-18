Speaker, staff protest blast

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 17: Decrying the grenade attack near the western gate of Manipur Legislative Assembly com-plex last evening which left three people including one BSF personnel wounded, Assembly staff led by Spea-ker Y Khemchand staged a protest demonstration today near gate number 2 of the same complex.

The protesters put up placards which read as “We condemn bomb attack at Assembly complex”, “Don’t repeat such attacks in future” etc.

Speaking to media persons by the sideline of the protest demonstration, Khemchand said that Assembly is like a temple in democracy.

Only terrorist-like people can think about attacking the State Assembly, he said.

Pointing out that many people from a number of foreign countries have started arriving for the Manipur Sangai Festival 2018, the Speaker questioned what messages the perpetrators wanted to convey by triggering the bomb blast.

Saying that the people of Manipur want to live in peace, the Speaker further question the motive behind the violent attack which he termed very unfortunate.

He then asked all concerned not to carry out such violent activities in any part of the State in future.