Speaker, three legislators donate eyes

Imphal, Aug 25 (DIPR):Speaker of Manipur Legis-lative Assembly Yumnam Khemchand Singh; MLA and Chairman, MPCB & KVIB Laishram Radhakishore Singh; MLAs Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh and Heikham Dingo Singh have donated their eyes to people who are visually impaired.

They made the announ-cement at the inaugural function of the Eye Donation Campaign Fortnight held today at Sumang Lila Sanglen, Palace Compound, under the aegis of the Sam-drushti Kshamata Vikash Evam Anusandhan Mandal, SAKSHAM, Manipur Prant.

Speaking as the chief guest, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Y Khemchand Singh said that he could feel the sadness the visually impaired persons are going through when he walks blindfolded for a short while as a part of the campaign.

He added that considering people who are visually impaired from their birth and end their life without knowing the colours, he and the other members volunteered to donate their eyes for a good cause.

Khemchand also said that every human being, after their death, should donate their eyes as a gift to the society to enable the visually impaired persons see and appreciate nature’s beauty that God has given. Awareness on eye donation is necessary in the State as many people die of road accident and other incidents, he added.

MLA Dr Sapam Ranjan, speaking as the guest of honour, said that the exact number of visually impaired persons cannot be figured out as there may be many unreported cases from remote areas of the State.

Technology has made advancement in medical field and that people who are with visually impaired should not feel disheartened as they can gain vision through eye transplant, he said.

A person saves the lives of two people when he donates his eyes, he said while adding that people should take pledge to make the campaign a success.

Giving his speech as the president of the function, L Radhakishore Singh, Chairman, MPCB & KVIB said that eyes should be donated to help those people who are visually impaired from birth or lost their vision due to some accidents.

People affected with Polio have been saved because of the advancement in medical sciences and likewise people can donate their eyes for those visually impaired without any fear as it is done after death only, he added.

He further said that the Government will consult with the doctors, authority concerned and work with sincerity and transparency in order to improve the condition of people with various disabilities. He appealed to all students to contribute boldly whatever they can as a responsible citizen of the country.

As a part of the inaugural of the Eye Donation Campaign, chief guest of the function Y Khemchand flagged off a Blindfold Walk.

Altogether, 60 persons volunteered to donate their eyes in the first day of the Eye Donation Fortnight.

The function was attended by members of SAKSHAM, Manipur Prant, students of Ideal Blind School and Deaf and Mute School.