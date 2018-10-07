Special electoral registration camp for differently abled persons

IMPHAL, Oct 6
District Election Officer/DC Imphal East District Th Chitra Devi has informed that a special camp for registration of differently abled persons in the electoral roll in respect of Imphal East will be held on October 9 from 11 am to 3 pm at Meetei Mayek High School, Kongba, Social and Health Development Organisation, Chingarel Tejpur, Waiton Lamkhai and Heingang Mayai Leikai Community Hall, near PHC Heingang.
The DEO in a notice issued on October 4 appealed all concerned to avail the facility for registration in the electoral roll at the centres.

