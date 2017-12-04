Special prayer for cops held

IMPHAL, Dec 3: Manipur Baptist Convention Centre Church, Chingmeirong organised a special prayer session for police officers of the State and the Centre at the church today. The prayer programme held under the theme “Celebrating the Meaningful Advent of Christ’s Birth” was attended by W Konghar, general secretary of Manipur Baptist Convention Centre; Pastor L Simon Raomai; Pastor H Chungthang Thiek; Christopher Doungel, IPS, ADGP (HG), Manipur; Ramyophang Duidang, DIG, CRPF; P Doungel, IPS, ADGP (Trg), Manipur and several other officers serving in the State and Central police forces along with their respective families.

Pastor of MBC Centre Church, Simon Raomai said that the police officers do not get the time to go to the church and pray due to their duties in their respective departments.

He said that taking this into consideration, the church decided to organise a special rayer for them.

He also appealed to the people to remember the police officers in the prayers and boost their morale.