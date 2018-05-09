Special summary revision from May 15

IMPHAL, May 8

As per the direction of the Election Commission of India, special summary revision of electoral rolls will also be conducted in the State starting from May 15. According to an official source, the special summary revision will be conducted till May 28 and booth level officers will go house to house for enrolling eligible individuals in the electoral roll.

Informing that pre electoral roll revision will be conducted till August 31, the source explained that consulations have been organised at both district and State level for including persons with disabilities in the electoral roll. The draft electoral role will be published on September 1 this year and the final electoral roll will be published on January 8 next year, the source added.